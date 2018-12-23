Ether Zero Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $0.00 and $389,838.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.03537534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00125515 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 194,000,000 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

