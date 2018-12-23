Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) Treasurer Sells $74,092.50 in Stock

Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Treasurer John B. Connerton sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $74,092.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,129.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $32.51 on Friday. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $212,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 93.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 22.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 63,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates through two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

