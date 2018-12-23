Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) versus Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Head-To-Head Survey

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ever-Glory International Group 2.84% 12.52% 5.17% Columbia Sportswear 5.56% 15.43% 11.52%

Dividends

Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ever-Glory International Group does not pay a dividend. Columbia Sportswear pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Sportswear has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ever-Glory International Group and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 6 8 0 2.57

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus target price of $95.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ever-Glory International Group and Columbia Sportswear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ever-Glory International Group $415.58 million 0.14 $12.45 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $2.47 billion 2.29 $105.12 million $2.98 27.47

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Ever-Glory International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.7% of Columbia Sportswear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Ever-Glory International Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands. The company sells its products through wholesale distribution channels, direct-to-consumer channels, independent distributors, and licensees, as well as directly to consumers through its network of branded and outlet retail stores, and online. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 105 outlet retail stores and 24 branded retail stores in the United States; 119 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Japan; 162 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Korea; 24 outlet, shop-in-shop and concession-based locations, as well as 1 branded retail store in various locations in Western Europe; and 6 outlet retail stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.