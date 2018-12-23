Evercore ISI Trims Trican Well Service (TCW) Target Price to C$1.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Trican Well Service from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.79.

TCW opened at C$1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$4.42.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$253.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$257.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

