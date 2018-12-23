Evimeria Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (EVI)

Evimeria (CURRENCY:EVI) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Evimeria has a total market capitalization of $177,898.00 and $26.00 worth of Evimeria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evimeria token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Evimeria has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.02663937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00151091 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00189476 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025428 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025444 BTC.

Evimeria Token Profile

Evimeria’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,279,936 tokens. The official website for Evimeria is evimeria.io. Evimeria’s official Twitter account is @EvimeriaIO.

Evimeria Token Trading

Evimeria can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evimeria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evimeria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evimeria using one of the exchanges listed above.

