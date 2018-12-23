Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NYSE XAN opened at $10.08 on Friday. Exantas Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $321.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,016.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 90.57, a current ratio of 90.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Exantas Capital had a net margin of 29.89% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exantas Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Exantas Capital in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Exantas Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

