Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce $2.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Expeditors International of Washington posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.96 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 price target on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $64.76. 2,529,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,020. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.29%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $2,278,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,371 shares of company stock worth $2,820,772. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 104.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

