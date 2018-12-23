Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and gas company. It focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves in the Rocky Mountains, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.64.

XOG opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.67. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $282.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Extraction Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 739.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 417,655 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 144,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

