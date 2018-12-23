Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Holdings Lifted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bradley W. Corson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,276,899.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,587 shares of company stock worth $4,507,808 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.22.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $76.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.91 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

