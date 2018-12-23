Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 45,400 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,434,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $119,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 211,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.16.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $90.97 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $229.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,746,239.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/factory-mutual-insurance-co-purchases-45400-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.