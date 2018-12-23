FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Price Target Raised to $206.00 at DA Davidson

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target raised by DA Davidson to $206.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.72 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $209.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $188.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.73.

Shares of FDS opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $184.48 and a fifty-two week high of $237.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $351.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 62.54% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $263,891.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,862 shares in the company, valued at $643,320.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $378,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

