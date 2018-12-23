FairGame (FAIR) Price Up 27.3% This Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. FairGame has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $340,681.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, OKEx, HADAX and DigiFinex. Over the last week, FairGame has traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00028402 BTC.

Karma (KRM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame Token Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for FairGame is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairGame Token Trading

FairGame can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, HADAX, OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.