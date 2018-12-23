Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $8.66 Million Stake in SurModics, Inc. (SRDX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.87% of SurModics worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in SurModics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SurModics in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SurModics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

SRDX stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $666.02 million, a P/E ratio of 101.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.89. SurModics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,332,210.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $735,340 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

