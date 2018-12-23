FedEx (FDX) Price Target Lowered to $262.00 at Loop Capital

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital to $262.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research set a $275.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.19.

FDX stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $154.66 and a twelve month high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan Patricia Griffith purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $225.16 per share, for a total transaction of $225,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $108,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $110,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter worth $120,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 278.2% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

