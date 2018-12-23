Financial Comparison: General Motors (GM) and NIO (NIO)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get General Motors alerts:

74.3% of General Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of General Motors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares General Motors and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 0.56% 25.81% 4.46% NIO N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. NIO does not pay a dividend. General Motors pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General Motors and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 5 10 0 2.56 NIO 1 2 4 0 2.43

General Motors currently has a consensus target price of $46.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.69%. NIO has a consensus target price of $8.47, indicating a potential upside of 39.48%. Given General Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than NIO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Motors and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $145.59 billion 0.32 -$3.86 billion $6.62 4.98 NIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Motors.

Summary

General Motors beats NIO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells cars, trucks, and crossovers to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions, as well as information technology services. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.