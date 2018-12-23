Financial Comparison: The GEO Group (GEO) and Resource Capital (RSO)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and Resource Capital (NYSE:RSO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get The GEO Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The GEO Group and Resource Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Resource Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

The GEO Group presently has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.33%. Given The GEO Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than Resource Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Resource Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of The GEO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Resource Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The GEO Group pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Resource Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The GEO Group pays out 73.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The GEO Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. The GEO Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and Resource Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 6.43% 14.63% 3.91% Resource Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The GEO Group and Resource Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.26 billion 1.06 $146.24 million $2.55 7.69 Resource Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than Resource Capital.

Summary

The GEO Group beats Resource Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 136 facilities totaling approximately 96,000 beds, including projects under development, with a growing workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

About Resource Capital

Resource Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. Resource Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.