Financial Review: Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) versus PositiveID (PSID)

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) and PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PositiveID has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accelerate Diagnostics and PositiveID, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelerate Diagnostics 0 3 1 0 2.25 PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 107.93%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than PositiveID.

Profitability

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and PositiveID’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelerate Diagnostics -1,365.75% -81.76% -42.90% PositiveID -166.73% N/A -304.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of PositiveID shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accelerate Diagnostics and PositiveID’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelerate Diagnostics $4.18 million 135.11 -$64.02 million ($1.16) -8.98 PositiveID $5.36 million 0.00 -$8.56 million N/A N/A

PositiveID has higher revenue and earnings than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats PositiveID on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

