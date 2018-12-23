Financial Review: Novation Companies (NOVC) & Redfin (RDFN)

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Novation Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Novation Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Redfin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novation Companies and Redfin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $27.96 million 0.08 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Redfin $370.04 million 3.41 -$15.00 million ($0.20) -70.45

Novation Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redfin.

Volatility and Risk

Novation Companies has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redfin has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -10.14% N/A -17.08% Redfin -6.88% -12.10% -8.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Novation Companies and Redfin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Redfin 1 6 4 0 2.27

Redfin has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.69%. Given Redfin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Redfin is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Summary

Redfin beats Novation Companies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novation Companies

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services primarily to Community Service Boards in Georgia. It also owns a portfolio of mortgage securities. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

