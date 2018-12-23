Financial Survey: Global Partners (GLP) & Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (AMCF)

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) and Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (OTCMKTS:AMCF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global Partners and Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Partners 1 3 0 0 1.75 Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Partners presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.71%. Given Global Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Partners is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Global Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Global Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Global Partners has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser does not pay a dividend. Global Partners pays out 136.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Global Partners and Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Partners 0.59% 1.82% 0.32% Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Partners and Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Partners $8.92 billion 0.05 $58.35 million $1.39 10.22 Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser.

Summary

Global Partners beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and propane to home heating oil and propane retailers, and wholesale distributors. It also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada for distribution to refiners and other customers. The Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a portfolio of 1,455 owned, leased, and/or supplied gasoline stations, which included 264 convenience stores in the Northeast, Maryland, and Virginia. The Commercial segment delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, bunker fuel, and natural gas to end user customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end users; and sells custom blended fuels. The company also owns, leases, or maintains storage facilities at 24 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 10.1 million barrels. Global GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Global Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser Company Profile

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

