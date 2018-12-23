Financial Survey: Stratasys (SSYS) vs. Digital China (DCHIF)

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Stratasys alerts:

74.6% of Stratasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and Digital China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -4.10% 1.01% 0.83% Digital China N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Stratasys has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital China has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stratasys and Digital China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 1 3 2 0 2.17 Digital China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stratasys currently has a consensus price target of $20.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.66%. Given Stratasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Digital China.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stratasys and Digital China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $668.36 million 1.40 -$38.27 million $0.13 133.92 Digital China $1.58 billion 0.50 $50.14 million N/A N/A

Digital China has higher revenue and earnings than Stratasys.

Summary

Stratasys beats Digital China on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations; and downloadable and cloud-based professional 3D printing workflow software, as well as suites of software with various 3D printing systems. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community, a resource of CAD models for mechanical engineers and designers. The company's products and services are primarily used in automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, jewelry, and education markets. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Digital China Company Profile

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. It operates in three segments: DCITS, Supply Chain Services, and New Business. The company offers proprietary software, services, cloud computing, and big data analysis with the strategy of integrating [email protected] city and [email protected] agriculture. It also provides intermediary and backstage logistics services for corporate customers, e-commerce platforms, branded service providers, and individuals; and [email protected] city services for city administrators, enterprises, and citizens based on the urban information management center, integrated citizen service platform, integrated enterprise service platform, and integrated city administration platform, as well as financial services, such as financing, factoring, leasing, guarantee, etc. to third party customers. In addition, the company offers logistics, finance lease, data integration and management software sale, systems integration, application software development, maintenance and outsourcing, consultancy and training, financial specialized equipment sale, surveying service software, and network optimization services. Further, it holds trademarks; and develops and constructs science and technology parks. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.