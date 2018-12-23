Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

FC traded down C$0.08 on Friday, hitting C$12.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,207. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.35 and a 12-month high of C$13.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.86.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.39 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.709999989152025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Jonathon Mair sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.23, for a total value of C$67,473.00. Also, insider Boris Baril purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.89 per share, with a total value of C$33,514.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments in Canada. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, loan servicing, and advisory services; lending programs comparing construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations investments; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

