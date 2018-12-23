First Bancorp (FBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.43 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.50 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.