First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 511,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.90% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $22,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.78 per share, with a total value of $40,735.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at $135,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $745,898. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIBK opened at $35.87 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

