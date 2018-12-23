First National Financial Corp (FN) Increases Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of TSE FN traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,508. The company has a current ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,815.21. First National Financial has a one year low of C$25.34 and a one year high of C$29.99.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$153.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 2.83000007788991 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.10.

In other news, Director Moray Tawse purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,840.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,060 shares of company stock worth $72,304 over the last quarter.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages, as well as engages in the mortgage broker distribution channel operations.

