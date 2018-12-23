First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,000 Viewray Inc (VRAY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Viewray at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 5,511.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 554,237 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viewray by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,304,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,020 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.10. Viewray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 105.63% and a negative net margin of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viewray Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Viewray news, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

