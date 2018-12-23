First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $588,000 Position in MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MSG Networks by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after buying an additional 144,017 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MSG Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in MSG Networks by 59.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

