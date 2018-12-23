First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 406.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,684,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 383,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,581,000 after buying an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 862,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,787,000 after buying an additional 123,179 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $35.86 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

