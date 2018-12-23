First Western Financial (MYFW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, Stephens lowered First Western Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of MYFW opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). First Western Financial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Western Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for First Western Financial Inc

