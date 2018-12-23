FirstService Corp (FSV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting C$89.59. 93,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,414. FirstService has a 1-year low of C$78.15 and a 1-year high of C$115.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.81.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$661.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$666.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 3.05000005106597 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Reichheld sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $308,000 over the last 90 days.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

