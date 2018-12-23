Flex Pharma Inc (FLKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Flex Pharma alerts:

FLKS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 357,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,460. Flex Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Flex Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,919.75% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $2,955,832.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,941,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,828.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flex Pharma stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Flex Pharma worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatments for exercise-associated muscle cramps, nocturnal leg cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions. The company operates through the following business segments: Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Flex Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.