Fmr LLC Has $38.03 Million Stake in Murphy USA Inc (MUSA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 445,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,899 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $38,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,277,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 122.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,539,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of January 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,446 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

