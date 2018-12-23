Fmr LLC Has $38.63 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Fmr LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,023,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 172,162 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $38,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. MAI Capital Management increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

In other news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $279,141.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

