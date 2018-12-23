ForceField Energy (FNRG) & Hexcel (HXL) Critical Review

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hexcel pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ForceField Energy does not pay a dividend. Hexcel pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexcel has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of Hexcel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Hexcel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hexcel and ForceField Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexcel 13.95% 18.08% 9.28% ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hexcel and ForceField Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexcel 1 5 6 0 2.42 ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hexcel currently has a consensus target price of $72.55, indicating a potential upside of 30.01%.

Risk and Volatility

Hexcel has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ForceField Energy has a beta of -68.16, suggesting that its share price is 6,916% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hexcel and ForceField Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hexcel $1.97 billion 2.43 $284.00 million $2.68 20.82 ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hexcel has higher revenue and earnings than ForceField Energy.

Summary

Hexcel beats ForceField Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains. The Engineered Products segment manufactures and markets aircraft structures and finished aircraft components, including wing to body fairings, wing panels, flight deck panels, door liners, helicopter blades, spars, and tip caps; and aircraft structural sub-components and semi-finished components for use in helicopter blades, engine nacelles, and aircraft surfaces, such as flaps, wings, elevators, and fairings. The company sells products directly through its sales personnel, as well as through independent distributors and manufacturer representatives in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Russia, and Africa. Hexcel Corporation has a strategic alliance with Arkema to develop thermoplastic composite solutions. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

ForceField Energy Company Profile

ForceField Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lighting products and solutions for enhancing energy efficiency in China and the United States. It distributes light emitting diode, and other commercial lighting products and fixtures. The company was formerly known as SunSi Energies Inc. and changed its name to ForceField Energy Inc. in February 2013. ForceField Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

