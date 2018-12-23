Fortis Inc (FTS) Receives C$48.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.56.

FTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Fortis from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th.

In other Fortis news, insider Nora Duke sold 16,742 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.25, for a total transaction of C$791,059.50. Also, Director Julie Dobson purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,644.00.

TSE FTS opened at C$45.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$39.38 and a 1 year high of C$47.36.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.6605749520289 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 74.04%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

