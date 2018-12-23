Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 9,876 Shares of Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,330,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,709,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,773,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,196,000 after purchasing an additional 684,854 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 33.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,210,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 553,718 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 102.3% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 781,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 395,295 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Valvoline Inc has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 1,566 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $31,930.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $33,500.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 2,588 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $52,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,698 shares of company stock valued at $95,350. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

