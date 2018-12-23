Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Ferrari NV (RACE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 62.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 890,264 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 124.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,152,000 after buying an additional 323,528 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1,424.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,138,000 after buying an additional 160,146 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ferrari by 5.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,755,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,623,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $13,780,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ferrari NV has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Ferrari had a return on equity of 62.07% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/franklin-resources-inc-cuts-holdings-in-ferrari-nv-race.html.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports cars, GT cars, special series cars, limited edition supercars, limited editions series, and one-off cars; and open air roadsters and two-seater mid-rear-engined roadsters.

