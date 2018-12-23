Franklin Resources Inc. Has $600,000 Stake in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 448,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Golar LNG by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after buying an additional 83,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Golar LNG by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,101 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

GLNG stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is -40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/franklin-resources-inc-has-600000-stake-in-golar-lng-limited-glng.html.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.