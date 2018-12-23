Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 27,646 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,646 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4,549.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,450,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 289,900 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael C. Hughes bought 13,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at $760,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 186,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $1,453,339.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,557 shares in the company, valued at $9,009,280.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/franklin-resources-inc-purchases-27646-shares-of-spirit-realty-capital-inc-src.html.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.