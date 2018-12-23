Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,561 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.44 million.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

