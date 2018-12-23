Franks International (FI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.85

Shares of Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 172281 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 target price on Franks International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.82 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franks International NV will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Melanie Christine Mosing sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $1,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,340,410 shares in the company, valued at $94,805,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory Stanton Mosing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $38,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,227 shares of company stock worth $5,056,350. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the third quarter worth approximately $65,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 657.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,095,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 28.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,376,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,413 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franks International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,095,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franks International by 61.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,345,838 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after acquiring an additional 895,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/franks-international-fi-hits-new-12-month-low-at-4-85.html.

About Franks International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.