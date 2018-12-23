Freehold Royalties Ltd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.97. The company had a trading volume of 452,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$7.77 and a 1-year high of C$14.85.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$40.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.309999989040404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freehold Royalties news, Director Marvin F. Romanow purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$264,600.00. Also, Director Tom Mullane purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,800 shares of company stock worth $401,787.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRU. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.28.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

