Frontier Developments (FDEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $730.00

Frontier Developments PLC (LON:FDEV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.54) and last traded at GBX 746 ($9.75), with a volume of 65221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 798 ($10.43).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDEV shares. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,405 ($18.36) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,522.50 ($19.89).

In related news, insider James Mitchell bought 40,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) per share, with a total value of £460,876.94 ($602,217.35).

About Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

