FS Investment (FSIC) versus (BBDC) Head-To-Head Contrast

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) and (NASDAQ:BBDC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FS Investment and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Investment -3.73% 9.57% 5.31% N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FS Investment and ‘s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Investment $419.31 million 3.03 $181.98 million $0.83 6.40 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS Investment has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FS Investment and , as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Investment 0 3 1 0 2.25 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS Investment currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.5% of FS Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of FS Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FS Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. does not pay a dividend. FS Investment pays out 91.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FS Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

FS Investment beats on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corp. is a externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

