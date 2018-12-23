FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Trading 10.8% Higher

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) traded up 10.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 1,877,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,098,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Roth Capital cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on shares of FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director John A. Rolls bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 417,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,955.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 870,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 708,722 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 220,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource power plants, a tri-generation distributed hydrogen configuration that generates electricity, heat, and hydrogen for commercial, industrial, government, and utility customers; and fuel cell carbon capture solution for coal or gas-fired power plants.

