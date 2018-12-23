FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (FVCB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James raised FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

FVCB opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the third quarter valued at $8,701,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,771,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,513,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,364,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,168,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

