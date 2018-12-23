FY2018 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.93.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,694,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,611.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

