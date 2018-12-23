FY2018 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Reduced by Analyst (WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst R. Ray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WDO. Pi Financial cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, September 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.42.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$4.05 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.71 and a 52-week high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$28.92 million during the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

