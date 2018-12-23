FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Navistar International Corp (NAV) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Navistar International in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now forecasts that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.16. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Navistar International’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Navistar International to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Navistar International from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Navistar International stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.31. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $47.73.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 3.32%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 87.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Navistar International by 400.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Navistar International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Navistar International by 20.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Navistar International news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $93,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,383 shares in the company, valued at $90,292.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

