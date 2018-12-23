FY2019 EPS Estimates for Goldcorp Inc. (G) Reduced by Analyst

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goldcorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Desjardins also issued estimates for Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goldcorp from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Goldcorp from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

TSE:G opened at C$12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83. Goldcorp has a one year low of C$11.00 and a one year high of C$19.32.

Goldcorp (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$811.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$925.94 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.89%.

In other news, Director David Willis Splett sold 2,454 shares of Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total value of C$28,736.34. Also, insider Jason Mark Attew sold 8,178 shares of Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.71, for a total transaction of C$95,764.38.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

