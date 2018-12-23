Gambit Price Tops $1.66 on Top Exchanges (GAM)

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Gambit has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One Gambit token can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00039395 BTC on popular exchanges. Gambit has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $1,226.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gambit Profile

GAM is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 2,599,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,154,053 tokens. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gambit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gambit using one of the exchanges listed above.

